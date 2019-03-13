GoGo Quinoa Starts Production of Organic & Gluten-Free Cookies and Snacks in Laval

The local production of our cookies, crackers and puffed snacks is leveraging our ability to offer nutritional products and to choose local suppliers.” — Martin Bilodeau

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutritionally Rich Products - High Volume Capacity - Competitive PricesGoGo Quinoa, a specialist in the manufacturing of vegan products, is proud to announce that its famous quinoa & chocolate chip cookies are now being produced in its Laval, Quebec headquarters after the completion of a $1.6 million investment in state-of-the-art cookie and snack production lines.« The local production of our cookies, crackers, and puffed snacks is leveraging our ability to offer nutritional products and to choose local suppliers. » said Martin Bilodeau, founding President of GoGo Quinoa. « We aim to offer high quality organic and gluten-free products with an increased content of plant-based proteins, fibers and with less sugar ».New recipes and flavors using locally grown quinoa, hemp, berries, legumes, and maple syrup are in the works, which will offer innovative alternatives to the current product offering, while simultaneously addressing consumers' demands for fresher products with a lighter carbon footprint.The two new production lines will be creating 8 new jobs in Laval.GoGo Quinoa will be hosting an event at its production site on March 26th, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, inaugurating this new cookie line. If you would like to attend, please communicate with Christine Gratton at christineg@gogoquinoa.com.About GoGo QuinoaSince its beginnings in 2004, GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) manufactures and imports over 60 plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpea). In order to meet the growing demand for their products, both in Canada and internationally, the company now operates from a 45 000 square foot factory, which is certified SQF, organic, gluten-free and Kosher.For more information, we invite you to visit our website http://www.gogoquinoa.com/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/ LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa



