Expanse Partners with Cryptofacil for Exchange Listing

WASHINGTON, NC, USA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expanse.Tech™ Project today announced a partnership with Cryptofacil, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in Latin America. Cryptofacil launched in early March 2019 using cutting-edge trading platform technology from one of the global leaders in the Blockchain industry, Bittrex.

“Cryptofacil currently lists over 260 digital currencies,” said Andres Szafran, Cryptofacil Co-Founder. “We offer a secure and reliable global platform, with a unique user interface that is designed to facilitate trading in the easiest possible way.”

The partnership between Cryptofacil and Bittrex combines digital tokens selected using Bittrex’s robust token review process, with Cryptofacil’s unique team in charge of the customer operations, including compliance, customer support, marketing, sales and customized development.

Expanse has long had a focus on growth in Latin America. Among the initiatives targeting the Spanish-speaking community is the crypto digital news magazine, Somos Expanse, http://somosexpanse.com.

“We at Expanse are very focused on providing crypto technology and services to the Latin American community,” said Omar Alvarez, Expanse Creative Director. “Cryptofacil shares that focus, given that it provides customer service 24/7 in English, Spanish and Portuguese.”

Cryptofacil aspires to become the crypto exchange of record in Latin America and the Caribbean. “We launched a digital asset platform that offers value-added service and support in a safe and secure environment,” said Szafran.

Cryptofacil offers a fee-free trading experience for the Expanse community through March 31. Sign up at cryptofacil.com using the invite code “EXPFREETRADES.”

About Expanse

With a four-year history of consistent growth and stability, the Expanse.Tech blockchain uses cutting-edge technology with real-world utility to expand and grow. Expanse is building an ecosystem that provides for the entire lifecycle of a blockchain-based project, from idea through exchange listing. To learn more about Expanse, go to http://www.expanse.tech, join our Discord team chat at http://www.discordapp.com/Expanse or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/expanseofficial/. You can also follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/expansetech/.

About Cryptofacil

Founded in 2018, Cryptofacil has developed a digital asset trading platform in Spanish, Portuguese and English customized for the Latin American and Caribbean markets, under license from Bittrex. Our mission is to become the leading digital asset platform for virtual currencies and provide a secure access for the new generation of crypto enthusiast seeking to manage their own financial future. Learn more at www.Cryptofacil.com.

