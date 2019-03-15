Lerner and Rowe Sponsor “THE EVENT”- Nashville Nights in Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Lerner and Rowe are pleased to announce their sponsorship of “THE EVENT” - Nashville Nights in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

As members of the local community, we see it as our duty to support the Clubs investment to make a difference in the lives of these at-risk youth and look forward to future partnership opportunities.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

TUCSON, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe® are pleased to announce their sponsorship of “THE EVENT” - Nashville Nights in support of nearly 9,000 at-risk club members served at the six Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson clubhouses located throughout the city. To entice larger participation, this premier adult-only tasting event will feature 50 of Tucson’s best restaurants, libations, and live entertainment. Those interested in being part of something big can find all of the action on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at La Encantada (2905 E. Skyline Dr., Tucson, 85718).

“Thanks to the quality programs and caring staff found at each clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, kids ages 7-18 have a safe and rewarding place to go after school. As members of the local community, we see it as our duty to give back and support the Clubs investment to make a difference in the lives of these at-risk youth and look forward to future partnership opportunities,” said Kevin Rowe.

Proceeds raised from from THE EVENT are used to help offset costs of running the clubhouses so that annual membership fees of kids remain low and affordable for parents.

Lerner and Rowe asks that others join them in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson by purchasing a few tickets and attending THE EVENT. Ticket sales and general information about THE EVENT can be found by calling 520-573-3533, or by visiting bgctucson.org. As this is an adult only event, guests must be at least 21 years old and will be required to show I.D. at check in.

More About Lerner and Rowe

For additional information about the award-winning Tucson personal injury law firm Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, please call (520) 977-1900. To learn more about the criminal defense and bankruptcy legal services offered by their partner law firm Lerner and Rowe Law Group, visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com or call (602) 667-7777. Need help filing an application or appeal for Social Security benefits? Contact the law firms other legal partners at Social Security Disability Advocates by calling (602) 952-3200 or online at socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com.

Learn more about how the law offices of Lerner and Rowe give back to support Arizona communities and organizations at lernerandrowegivesback.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page.

