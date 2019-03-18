ZE PowerGroup Inc. Launches Fresh New Website

A new redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into ZE and award winning solutions for automated data management, integration and analytics

We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative and interactive experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence” — Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), pleased to announce the launch of their newly revamped website. www.ZE.com This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's value proposition and overall client benefits. The website also offers a rich resource library, role, and industry-based data solutions , and career opportunities.With a fresh look and feel, the new site affords users the opportunity to navigate through extensive solutions and service offering with ease. The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the pain, gain and value of data integration and analytics solutions that are customizable to the audience’s role and industry sector."We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, partners and media to better understand ZE’s data management solutions and services," said Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President & CEO. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative and interactive experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."ZE’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, business activity, industry-specific solutions, thought leadership, corporate milestones, events, and press releases. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at www.ze.com About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation, and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA ™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. For more information, visit: www.ze.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.