Invoice Factoring Companies

How Does Factoring Work

We are proud to be rated #1 among factoring companies nationally by multiple rating agencies.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable is celebrating 40 years in the factoring industry. We are proud to be rated #1 among factoring companies nationally by multiple rating agencies. Since 1979, American Receivable has been working with a diverse group of small business owners helping them manage continuous growth through cash flow solutions. We attribute our continued success to our clients and our exceptional working partnerships within the financial industry. Owned and managed by the original managing partners, American Receivable offers exceptional customer service through a tenured and dedicated accounts management team. We work individually with each client to find the best cash flow solutions for their specific industry and business needs.

Invoice Factoring



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.