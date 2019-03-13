Thirty2give Mentoring/Advising App Rolling Out New Features

Reaching back to pay it forward

New Features Announced for Global Mentoring/Advising App

Anyone anywhere with a smartphone can find or be a mentor/advisor” — David Cain

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contact: David CainPhone: (855) 250-2355Email: david@thirty2give.comURL: www.thirty2give.com Thirty2give Rolling Out Changes to Mobile Mentoring/ Advising AppThe thirty2give mobile phone app facilitates an innovative mentoring/advisor approach that allows people to use their smartphone to become a mentor /advisor or mentee anywhere around the globe. The app features anonymity to eliminate unconscious bias to ensure that the transfer of knowledge is optimized.PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (March 12, 2019) — thirty2give is rolling out an exciting new version of their their mobile mentoring/advising application that enables anyone with a smartphone to find or become a mentor/advisor to anyone anywhere in the world. The updated version—features free use of the app and a new business to business (B2B) version of the tool that is developed exclusively for corporate enterprises or member organizations. Within the private confines of the organization, the mobile app connects members together to create a global or regional framework for transferring knowledge, information, and support.The new B2B tool is designed to benefit any organization, profit or non-profit that seeks to encourage members to form mentoring/advising relationships and engage with each other. “This new tool creates a private environment for mentors and mentees in organizations such as, but not limited to: Educational, 12 Step Recovery Programs, social services, community and general business institutions,” said thirty2give representative David Cain. Organizations can choose to use the anonymity feature as the foundation for the relationships or they can choose to use their real identities. Since the use of the tool is limited to only members that are granted access by the hosting organization, users are assured of safety and privacy,” said Cain.Like the current B2C version, the new version allows some customization of the virtual matchup criteria and the five chat rooms. Additionally, the new B2B version will introduce the concept of virtual mentoring trees. A mentoring tree is a group of mentees that engage in personal and professional growth discussions in their own private mentoring chat room hosted by a mentor. Growth and enlightenment are achieved through peer and mentor dialogues that only the tree members can see and access. Using the mentoring tree concept, organizations can now have groups of mentees in private chatrooms with a facilitating mentor or advisor. “This is a great opportunity for senior members of management that are geographically and hierarchically distant from the employees or members to engage with them in private small group sessions,” Cain added.The conceptual framework of the thirty2give app is based on the 1952 study of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s use of a curtain to conduct blind auditions that shielded musicians from interviewers in an attempt to increase the recruitment of female artists. The interviewer’s evaluations were based solely on talent, resulting in an increase in the hiring rates of female musicians. Consequently, other symphonies began using the same tactic. Now thirty2give is using a similar strategy to benefit mentees and mentors who are taking advantage of the innovative application.The business to consumer (B2C) version of the thirty2give virtual mentoring app is currently available for download from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. For more information regarding the business to business (B2B) organizational version of the app, please contact David Cain at (855) 250-2355 or email at david@thirty2give.com.About thirty2give LLCEstablished in 2018, thirty2give LLC was founded by five professional executives who represent four different industries each with more than 20 years of mentoring/advising experience. The organization, which is based in Philadelphia, Penn., began under its founder’s desire to “make the world better.” Its overriding goal is to deliver a mentoring and advice approach that integrates into the cellular connected world and contributes to the success of people everywhere.



