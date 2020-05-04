Virtual Relationship App, thirty2give, Anonymously Matches People Together Worldwide During Quarantine

Quarantined? Try Thirty2give smartphone app to connect with others around the world

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact: Chilando MulengaPhone: (855) 250-2355Email: Chilando@ thirty2give.com URL: www.thirty2give.com Virtual Relationship App, thirty2give, Anonymously Matches People Together Worldwide During QuarantineThe thirty2give mobile phone app facilitates an innovative approach that allows people to use their smartphone to share knowledge anywhere around the globe. The app uses anonymity to eliminate unconscious bias to ensure that the transfer of knowledge is optimized.Recently, thirty2give LLC launched a ground-breaking mobile application that enables anyone with a smartphone to share knowledge with anyone anywhere in the world. The app—called thirty2give—creates a global framework for transferring knowledge by forging a 30-day virtual relationship together in public and private chat rooms for the sole purpose of sharing their expertise.“Anyone can use this; it doesn’t matter whether you have zero or three education degrees,” said Thirty2give’s spokesperson Chilando Mulenga. “If you have a life experience, we believe that there is someone in the world that can benefit and learn from your experience, especially while quarantined. Our tagline, ‘Reaching back to pay it forward,’ reflects our belief that there are many successful people around the world who are eager to share lessons from their achievements.”The thirty2give app facilitates the virtual matchup of the relationship based on a number of factors, including generation, gender, geography, nationality, industry and expertise. Here’s how it works: Simply complete a profile describing your experience based on whether you’d like to be a mentor (also considered to be an advisor or coach). If you select mentee, you can query the list of available mentors and request the person who best matches their specifications. Thereafter, the mentor and mentee can access a chat room where they can interact in private.With thirty2give, the two individuals can engage in a knowledge sharing relationship that benefits both parties. Mentees can increase their productivity and performance, while mentors can receive an opportunity to give back, personal satisfaction and new ideas. Both people give each other 30 days of their time—which is how the app received its name. The 30-day commitment can be renewed if the two people want to extend their relationship.The thirty2give virtual mentoring/coaching app is currently available for download in the Apple App store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. For more information, contact us at (855) 250-2355 or visit www.thirty2give.com About thirty2give LLCEstablished in 2018, thirty2give LLC was founded by five professional executives who represent four different industries, and each have more than 20 years of professional advising/coaching experience. The company, which is based in Philadelphia, Penn., was originated from the concept of “make the world better”.###



