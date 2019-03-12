Lerner and Rowe Hit a Home Run As Sponsors of Arizona Diamondback Foundation’s 13th Annual Evening on the Diamond

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation's continuous efforts to strike out homelessness and offer a helping hand to those in need makes our partnership with their foundation a winning combination.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe is pleased to once again give back and show their support of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation by joining other local organizations in sponsoring their 13th Annual Evening on the Diamond – presented by Crescent Crown Distributing. This home run of a fundraiser begins at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Chase Field (401 E Jefferson St., PHOENIX, Ariz. 85004) and wraps up with a live performance by country music superstar Chris Young at 8:45 p.m. Proceeds raised from sponsorships and ticket sales will help the Arizona Diamondback Foundation fund important programs and causes within the Phoenix community that assist, support, and address: homelessness, indigent healthcare and children’s programs, and the needs of community veterans, police, teachers, and firefighters.

“Our team has been involved with supporting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation for numerous years now. Their continuous efforts to strike out homelessness and offer a helping hand to those in need makes our partnership with their foundation a winning combination,” shared Kevin Rowe.

Lerner and Rowe invites other community organizations and individuals to join them in giving back and enjoying an Evening on the Diamond. For more information about the event, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit dbacks.com/eod.

