EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Verizon Wireless’ 5G Network in Los Angeles, CA

5G VTF Network is deployed in very limited areas similar to Sacramento, CA; Mobility Case is challenging for Microwave/Millimeter Wave Spectrum

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce its third case study for a U.S. 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network using microwave (MW)/millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies.

The report analyzes two of the fifteen districts within the City of Los Angeles, CA and how Verizon Wireless deployed its 5G VTF network. The Verizon Wireless 5G Home Service was launched on October 1, 2018. We were able to survey a limited number of the 5G sites concentrated within the Downtown and surrounding areas and see the issues and complications involved in the deployment of a 5G network using mmWave small cell sites.

With the conclusion of the FCC’s Auction 101 (28GHz) on January 24, 2019 and start of Auction 102 (24GHz) on March 14, 2019, deployment of 5G networks for both FWA and mobility services will be a key focus for mobile operators in the U.S. in 2019. While recent legislation from the FCC for streamlining aspects of siting and collocation for small cells is now under review from the U.S. Congress’ Committee on Energy and Commerce, legal challenges regarding small cell laws continue to gain momentum from municipalities. We believe that small cell siting regulations and laws remain unclear as we enter Auction 102 and may remain cloudy through the remainder of 2019.

“Deployment of 5G services using microwave and millimeter wave frequency bands is critical to both AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless’ success for 5G. The study of the Los Angeles network correlates with our previous findings for the Sacramento network and continue to highlight serious issues for the deployment of 5G mmWave small cells. While mmWave repeaters may expand the 5G signal coverage zone of the small cell sites such as the central business district (CBD) of major cities, they will not be able to provide 100% signal coverage,” says Lum.

