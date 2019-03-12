Author Suzanne Gene Courtney to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most gut-wrenching moments in our lives happens when a loved one passes away. Facing the devastating loss, we are grief-stricken. We question God, the Universe, and our ability to cope. We desperately seek answers, peace, and comfort. We want to hold onto the one we lost.

Suzanne is a retired elementary school teacher, Reiki Master Therapist, Grief Coach, and author of four books on grief and healing: 'Dear Diary: My Brother Died Today', 'Ride to the Stars (A Story for Children about Life, Loss, and Love)', 'Through the Eyes of a Dove (A Book for Bereaved Parents)', and 'Heaven Held (An Angelic Account of Children in Transition)'. All have won awards.

“For soothing and restorative healing, I can combine grief coaching with reiki energy healing in one session,” says Suzanne. “First, I will provide grief coaching then, twenty minutes of reiki energy healing for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I also use crystals, essential oils, and play soft music, so the sessions are very relaxing and comforting for my clients.”

Suzanne’s pivotal journey into the metaphysical world began when she was suddenly faced with the devastating loss of her eldest son Daniel, on The Big Island. Even though grieving, Suzanne and her family felt Danny’s nearness. A Hawaiian medium contacted them with a message which came through from him. It was so exact that they knew it was real. Raised as Christians, they did not know this connection was possible. The whole family began experiencing phenomenal and unexplainable events and happenings since his passing. They knew Danny was connecting with them. Reading countless books on the subject, attending presentations by famous psychic mediums, and training with several, Suzanne became able to communicate with her son through automatic writing.

“My journey was so life-changing, that I realized I could help bereaved people, especially parents who have lost a child, to experience the Circle of Life with a new understanding,” says Suzanne. “By writing these books, I could help people who are stuck in the darkness to understand that their loved ones are still with them, and death is not a finality.”

Her latest book, Heaven Held, is a direct dialogue between the author and her departed son, who is a Light Being Guide. The author asks him questions and her son describes the place where he loves to work. Suzanne has grown in her life experiences from tragedy to understanding, from hope to joy.

“We are such powerful, spiritual beings,” says Suzanne. “People don’t realize their capabilities, and I want to encourage them to reach their full potential. We are unconditionally a part of God. We are capable of healing. People all over the world are developing their Soul Awareness. It is my mission now to help people who mourn to grow, trust, and believe, and learn to live with their departed ones in Spirit.”

“We are all connected. We must help each other to become happier and healthier children of God. Be the first one to smile or shake someone’s hand, and be the catalyst for change that brings love and kind-heartedness into the world.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Suzanne Gene Courtney in an interview with Doug Lewellyn on Thursday March 14th at 3 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest, please visit www.suzannegenecourtney.com and Amazon

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.