Organ on Chip Market Global Size, Forecast To 2021, Geographies, Drivers, Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting clinical failure rates will help drive the organ on chip market (OOC market) to 72% a year growth up to 2021. Another driver is reducing the reliance on animal testing. Increases in the number of collaborative sales agreements between companies in the OOC industry and university spin-offs and the entry of new advanced models of OOCs into the market will also drive growth.

Most of the growth of the OOC market will be in North America and Europe. The Asian OOC market size will also be considerable by 2021, having started almost from nothing in 2017.

Organ-On-Chip Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of the OOC market size and industry statistics, OOC market growth rates, OOC market trends, OOC market drivers, OOC market restraints, OOC market revenues, OOC market shares and OOC industry company profiles of the leading competitors. The series has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers. The report describes actionable strategies for participants in the OOC industry and also identifies the most significant opportunities in the market.

Markets Covered: Organ-on-Chip market, lung on chip market, heart on a chip, liver on a chip, Intestine on a chip, kidney on a chip, human on a chip, lab on a chip, human disease and tissue models, and microfluidics

Data Segmentations: Organ-on-Chip global and regional total and by product segments – by organ type, end users and geography 2013-21 market size and growth rates.

Organ-on-Chip Organizations Covered: CN Bio Innovations, Emulate Inc., TissUse GmbH, Mimetas, HµREL Corporation (HµREL), Nortis, InSphero, Tara Biosystems, and AxoSim Techologies LLC

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World (ROW)

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Organ-on-Chip market – product analysis, overview of organ-specific models (lung on chip market, heart on a chip, liver on a chip, Intestine on a chip, kidney on a chip, skin on a chip, human on a chip, blood-brain-barrier-on-chip), organ-on-chip market trends, business models, Porters five forces analysis, Organ-on-Chip market drivers and restraints, global OOC market funding landscape, top company profiles

Strategies For Participants In The Organ-On-Chip Industry: The report explains over 25 strategies for Organ-on-Chip market companies, based on OOC industry trends and company analysis. These include participating in the adaptation of organ-on-chip technology for use in space, tying up with end-users to design tailor-made products, and developing models for new end uses such as food safety testing.

Opportunities For OOC Companies: The report reveals the global and regional segments where the OOC market will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

