LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the most prevalent issues experienced by both men and women today involve sexual disorders and dysfunctions.In this profound discourse The Top 3 Hidden Causes of Sexual Problems , spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey reveals the top 3 reasons why both men and women have insecurities and fears surrounding sexual intimacy. By identifying and healing these issues, people can develop greater self-love and the ability to live a healthy, active, and fulfilling sex life.To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.