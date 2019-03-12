Candice Georgiadis Helping Get Your Brand Recognized

Candice Georgiadis Denise Godreau of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Dennis M. Ducharme of RiverWalk Resort

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. Her goal is to grow the reach and following of these individuals and companies.One of the way Candi ce Georgiadis creates an impression for branding is by using a similarly structured question and answer session for each interview. Now we have an interview that is well laid out, easy for both the reader and search engines to follow.A recent interview with Denise Godreau of Holiday Inn Club Vacations, is a great example of the interview structure. The full interview can be read here . Breaking down the interview we see Candice Georgiadis taking the interviewee through a 'building' of their story. From their backstory through challenges, surprises, core area of the interview and then wrapping it up with some pointers and contact information. An excerpt can be read below:***Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?When I interviewed with Baha Mar, I felt like everything went well until the very end when the CEO asked me how I felt about gaming. I responded that I thought it was polarizing, as some people enjoy it and others hate it. He then asked about the last I had been to Vegas, and I cringed inside as I said it had been many years. I knew the CEO did not like receiving that answer from a possible future CMO of a resort with a large, important casino. I tried to recover, but I had been candid and it was too late.As I walked back to the hotel room, I kept beating myself up over how I had answered the question, especially as I looked out at the beautiful blue water. Later that evening, I was surprised to receive a call from the CEO saying he wanted me to go to Las Vegas with my husband. He requested we stay at the most beautiful and admired resort in Las Vegas, to attend its shows, restaurants and nightclubs, and play at the casino — all on his dime. Afterwards, he wanted to speak with me again. I was completely dumbfounded. In the words of my husband, “you are the only person I know that messes up an interview, and gets a fully paid vacation to Vegas!”Needless to say, I loved my time in Vegas, and was able to convince the CEO that I could build a brand for Baha Mar that would compete with luxury resorts like the one I visited. “I knew you could do the job, but I wanted to make sure you were going to love it,” he later told me.***Now as a reader, you are getting insight into Denise, beyond the scope of the topic, something that helps keep interest. So you know the basic questions and get short answers but a lot of information at the same time.Dennis Ducharme, President of RiverWalk Resort, is looking to disrupt the time-share or outright purchase of a vacation property with a less costly and more flexible solution. To break through to people that are familiar with the time-share concept that this is different requires information dissemination across multiple avenues. Step in Candice Georgiadis and her talent to bring out the background information along with the 'core' of the subject and how it will be beneficial and welcomed by the masses. You can see the structure of another question here (full interview) , where the answers are actually a list:***Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?Flexible ownership models such as fractional ownershipMulti-generational travel accommodations, from studios to three-bedroom condos such as those available at Riverwalk ResortRegional destinations offering a range of activities, exemplified by the Loon Mountain area of New HampshireExpanded service that make time spent at the property feel like true vacations, with zero responsibilities for upkeepIncreased attention to onsite experiences and amenities. For example, amenities at RiverWalk Resort include a winery production and tasting room, a full-service day spa and an Italian restaurant***As we see, by combining a number of key questions in the right sequence, the reader gets the 'full' picture of the individual and/or company, an understanding of what is special or new to market and yet feels compelled to do further reading on the subject and interviewee. This begins the branding process for that reader, causing new search engine hits, backlinks, etc. A win for Candice Georgiadis and the interviewee.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. 