INNSYS Launches Its Much-Awaited BDU IPTV Operations

The New Service Aims to Boost IPTV Services in the Greater Toronto Area!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNSYS enjoys the distinction of being one of Toronto’s leading residential high-speed internet and home phone providers. With the launch of its latest BDU IPTV operations, the company continues its quest to spread the use of large-scale Broadcast Distribution Undertaking to all corners of the country.

During a recent launching event, the spokesperson for the company said, “Internet Protocol Television, otherwise known as IPTV, is considered to be a highly efficient technology which uses a packet-switched network to deliver many television services, while remaining within the limitations of internet protocol suites. The need for Internet Protocol Television has been felt now more than ever due to the unprecedented rise of online traffic. The growing demand is what encouraged us at INNSYS to accelerate the use of IPTV technologies.”

The move is all set to give INNSYS a stronger presence in the ISP market and will help reinforce its position as a leader in the internet, home phone, and IPTV services in Canada. INNSYS Broadcasting has plans to service the Greater Toronto Area including Ajax, Aurora, Brampton, Brock, Burlington, Caledon, Clarington, Halton Hills, King, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Oakville, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge, Vaughan, Whitby and Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ottawa, Kingston, Barrie, Cornwall, and Hamilton, including all surrounding areas once the service goes live.

While answering one of the questions, the spokesperson for the company said, “We have always been at the forefront of adopting new and emerging technologies that promise future growth opportunities. It is without a doubt that our BDU IPTV operations will once again pave the way for high-quality and reliable internet solutions just as they have in the past. The convergence of the Personal Computer and TV viewing has been anticipated ever since the time of stuttering images appeared on the computer. This is without a doubt going to be the holy grail of convergence that will bring your favorite internet and TV shows to your living room.”

The real beauty in IPTV technology lies in the fact that it can be customized. This alone gives it a significant advantage over the traditional satellite and cable TV operators. While cable broadcasters send TV signals simultaneously, leaving the viewer with no option but to choose what TV programs they want to view at any particular time, with IPTV technology uses switched IP to deliver only those channels which the consumer chooses. This leaves more bandwidth for higher image and audio quality along with more consumer choices when it comes to feeding DVRs at home.

He concluded by saying, “With our new BDU IPTV operations launching in multiple neighborhoods across the Greater Toronto Area, homeowners can expect to get the same triple-play bundles that are similar to voice, video and data services that cable companies offer.” Since IPTV is implemented by using several protocols, such as Real-time Protocol (RTP) for live streaming and VOD, Modified Discrete Cosine Transform (MDCT) for audio compression, viewers can expect to enjoy better quality entertainment at a much more affordable price.

About the Company

Established in 2008, InnSys Inc., is a Canada-based premium Internet Service Provider that offers its services to residents of Ontario and Quebec. INNSYS has been operating for over 11 years as a company that provides customers with Internet access and VoIP solutions. Other services that the company provides its customers include internet, phone and Smart Monitoring along with IPTV. The company also offers Business Phone Service, PBX & IVR systems and Long-Distance Calling, FTTN, DSL and Cable internet, and phone connections as a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) in Canada.



