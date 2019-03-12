Clothes call Joins Evans Garment Restoration

CROFTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clothes call has announced that it has joined a growing family of premium restorers of textiles affected by floods, fires, and other disasters. The Franchise, led by industry leader Evans Garment Restoration, provides premium restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty textiles that have been exposed to water and smoke.

The high-tech but gentle process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans quality management system. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using Artificial Intelligence, data, and the most innovative patented processes. The company will provide service to Mid Atlantic using the franchise tag Evans Garment Restoration of the Mid Atlantic.

“Patrick Bergmann, owner of Clothes call, comes from of respected family of Dry cleaners and now brings to Evans Garment Restoration over a decade of textile restoration experience, offering “Best in Class” service to The District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. With another strategic Evans location utilizing our patented processes for restoring textiles, Insurance companies will have a turn-Key solution for their customers in the Mid Atlantic” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “Mid Atlantic with its density and demographic needs premier textile operators and now Evans Garment Restoration of Mid Atlantic is one of the most high-performance cleaners in the region. ”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.