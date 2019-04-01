Thomas Gaiter Foundation to Exhibit During Philadelphia Small Business Expo

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Gaiter Foundation (TGF) is proud to announce exhibiting during Philadelphia Small Business Expo, Friday, April 12, 2019. TGF will be located at Exhibitor Booth # 1210.The Washington, DC-based non-profit organization is dedicated to improving access to quality education for financially challenged students in the USA and abroad.Added to education, the foundation is also committed to improving the health and well-being of mankind. They often design programs to provide healthcare assistance to the needy and to extend aid in disaster relief.Inc.com reports Philadelphia as the destination for start-up growth. Small Business Expo will return to Philadelphia for the 5th year in a row to bring together local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network with 100+ exhibitors as well as attend over 20+ free workshops led by business experts.TGF is excited to team-up with Small Business Expo to provide local small businesses in Philadelphia.PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel |Millennium Hall – 1200 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 from 10:00 am until 5:30 pm.For more information and free registration, visit the Philadelphia registration page.For media coverage and/or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and educational event in the Country. From 2015-2018 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, nearly 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the Country register for Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.



