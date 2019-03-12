Thomas Gaiter Foundation to Exhibit During Charlotte Small Business Expo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Gaiter Foundation (TGF) is proud to announce exhibiting during Charlotte Small Business Expo, Thursday, March 28, 2019. TGF will be located at Exhibitor Booth # 515.TGF is committed to creating meaningful and real differences in the lives of underprivileged people across the globe. The charity works to smoothen the road to proper education and health to financially challenged students and strive to extend necessities like safe water, clothing, food, and basic school supplies to those in need as well as render care to the elderly and the disabled.Forbes.com listed Charlotte as No. 5 Best Places for Business and Careers. Small Business Expo is excited to host its 1st annual show in the “Queen City” to provide local small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with like-minded business professionals.TGF is excited to team-up with Small Business Expo to provide local small businesses in the Charlotte metropolitan area.CHARLOTTE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Charlotte Convention Center | Hall C1 – 501 S College Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 from 10:00 am until 5:30 pm.For more information and free registration, visit the Charlotte registration page.For media coverage and/or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and educational event in the Country. From 2015-2018 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, nearly 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the Country register for Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.