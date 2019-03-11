Coach Rhiannon Rees to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KINGSCLIFF, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhiannon Rees is a professional Business and Performance coach who lives in Australia but practices with clients around the globe, many based in North America. She teaches people how to become their own Champion on and off their playing field—which may be a literal field for an Olympic athlete or a top-form Football player; a conference room for a Multi-National Business owner; and the stage and screen for actors and musicians. Rhiannon even helps other coaches improve their skills and performance; her previous coaching clients being some of the best in the world.

When you go in with the attitude of becoming a Champion, Rhiannon says, you triumph.

This reflects her overall feeling about self-limiting beliefs and how they hold us back from achieving the kind of success we deserve. Rhiannon notes that our conscious and subconscious minds influence different percentages of our thoughts and behaviour. She works to change that balance for the better; the sub-conscious mind being the powerhouse. Case in point: a farmer who so feared repossession of the property that had been in his family for 5 generations.

All he thought about was bills and debts. Owing and losing. Once he began to focus instead on wealth and explore his somewhat negative perceptions of rich people, everything changed: Of course, today the farmer still owns that property. He has acquired another multi-million dollar property plus other investments and told Rhiannon not long ago “I can’t help but make money.”

Rhiannon first became interested in the study of human behaviour after the tragic loss of a family member. She wanted to unravel the mystery of why we think and act the way we do. Thousands of dollars and three degrees later, she is an expert of human behaviour with numerous accolades that include a #10 spot in the Top 30 Global Gurus Coaching List. Other names in the top 10: Jack Canfield and Marshall Goldsmith, who are well known to CUTV News fans.

Rhiannon now has more than 20 years’ experience and 2 books, one a best seller featuring human behaviour and the Champion mindset. She is honest, bold, and has complete belief in her clients. This significantly helps them to transform their lives, personally and professionally. While the bulk of Rhiannon’s work is coaching and mentoring, she is also well regarded as a keynote speaker, book author, and presenter. She recently combined all of her services into a business called The Conscious Coaching Collective.

If you are motivated to change your business or your life, you will certainly want to listen to this guest. You might also be interested to learn of some of Rhiannon’s upcoming events. She will be holding a 4-day Intensive Coaching Retreat in Maui in September 2019 and will also be running a Conscious Business Mastermind Seminar (online) soon. You can get more information on these and register for them at her website. Limited numbers - so act fast! Also listen to one of Rhiannon’s Making Millions Consciously podcasts found at https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/making-millions-consciously/id1446520434?mt=2

CUTV News Radio will feature Rhiannon Rees in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 12th at 6:00pm EDT in the United States / Wednesday March 13th at 8:00am AEDT in Australia.

