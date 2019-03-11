The SafeCare Group releases its Sixth Annual 100 SafeCare Hospitals

Recognizing Healthcare Excellence®

100 hospitals with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction and value

For 2019, Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic are at the top of the list” — Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 6th consecutive year, The SafeCare Group ® has published its 100 SafeCare Hospitals ® listing of 100 hospitals with low infections, low readmissions, low complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value.“For 2019, Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic are at the top of the list,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO. “The top 50 hospitals represent our top one percent, and just two percent of US hospitals earn the prestigious 100 SafeCare Hospitals distinction.”100 SafeCare Hospitals is truly disruptive to the healthcare status quo as hospitals that performed poorly on these evidence-based metrics receive a financial penalty from the CMS. The 100 SafeCare Hospitals listings have the two-pronged goal of giving objective transparency to consumers and incentivizing hospitals to improve care and reduce unnecessary errors that harm patients.100 SafeCare Hospitals® has become synonymous for Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® from its holistic, evidence-based metrics that reflect a balanced scorecard of healthcare excellence. Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® refers to 100 SafeCare Hospitals that excel in evidence-based metrics of the hospital value based (HVBP), hospital readmissions reduction (HRRP), and hospital acquired conditions reduction (HACRP) programs.“Like other service providers, hospitals are advertising how good they are, said Dr. Safeek. “However, since the mid-1980s healthcare cost began spiraling out of control from 8 percent of GDP to 18 percent in 2018. The spiraling cost can be attributed to redundant labs, preventable drug reactions, avoidable readmissions, preventable hospital infections, and untimely inpatient mortality interventions.”The 2018 SafeCare Hospitals Report published from The SafeCare Group highlighted many opportunities for hospitals to reduce duplicate tests, reduce errors, and provide better care to patients:- Total health care spending in America was approximately $3.5 trillion in 2017 and about 32 percent of that amount - or $1.1-trillion - was spent on hospital services.- A recent study found that there is somewhere near a 30% overutilization rate for tests ordered. The Institute of Medicine estimates that over $200 billion a year are spent on tests and procedures that are unnecessary.- It is estimated that there are between 715,000 and 776,000 hospital deaths each year in the United States. Estimates of preventable hospital deaths from medical errors range from 99,800 to 250,000 annually.Congratulations to the 2019 100 SafeCare Hospitals for leading the way in quality improvement. Visitors are encouraged to sign up to view the 2019 listing of 100 SafeCare Hospitals®. Hospital members have access to their hospitals relative performance in a 39 page report.About The SafeCare Group®The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. We call it SafeCare Applied Intelligence ™ or SafeCare AI™ to improve healthcare efficiency, quality, and patient safety. SafeCareSoft™ SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

Comparative Performance of 100 SafeCare Hospitals® 2015 - 2018



