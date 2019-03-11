Ron Barcelo - Educates the public with Imperial InfoGraphic

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the intention to educate consumers, Ron Barceló partnered with TheRumLab to showcase a detail art piece that explains key attributes to the Ron Barceló Imperial expression. Spearheaded by Otto Flores (Global Brand Ambassador), Joselina Rodriguez (The Rum Lab Marketing Manager) and Jose Hoffmann (The Rum Lab Creative Director), the Infographics is a way to globally share information and instruct rum aficionados.

Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ron Barceló is uniquely different from other Dominican rums because it is made from the fermented juice of the sugar cane (not from molasses), resulting in its smooth, well-rounded signature taste. To ensure superior quality, Ron Barceló uses only the most brilliant sugarcane grown in the nutrient-rich, low sulfur soil of the Dominican Republic, which is planted, harvested, fermented and distilled strictly in the company owned sugar cane fields in San Pedro de Macoris.

Ron Barceló Imperial is one of the limited premium expressions the company has available in more than 75 countries worldwide. The variant is distinguished by its glycerous medium-to-full bodied palate with elegant, rich flavors of mocha, cola nut, and a robust toasted flavor that slowly fades away. It possesses a brilliant amber color and notes of buttercream, dried cranberries, and caramelized walnuts.

Ron Barceló is one of the most exported dark rum in the world, plus a leading brand in Spain and Chile, and continues to expand its superior quality product around the globe.

Rum Aficionados will have the opportunity to sip & learn about Ron Barceló Imperial at the upcoming USA Rum Festivals:

- Chicago Rum Festival - April 27th

- New York Rum Festival - June 15th

- California Rum Festival - Sept 7th

For more information visit TheRumLab.com



