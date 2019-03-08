Join West Palm Beach Mayoral Candidate Keith James For A Day of Action

Keith James for Mayor

Local residents and community leaders are invited to participate on March 9th to support Keith James for Mayor

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , West Palm Beach City Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate, announces a Day of Action on March 9th.The Day of Action has Keith crisscrossing West Palm Beach to meet with voters, mobilize supporters and engage the community. Keith will be joined by local elected leaders and surrogates who have endorsed his campaign. Attendees are welcome to join at any time throughout the day.Presenting the Keith James For Mayor “Day of Action” schedule:Coffee with Keith (8:00 AM)Featuring City Commissioner Christina LambertKofski Estate Sales 5501 Georgia AvenuePublic Safety and Labor Canvass Kick-Off (9:00 AM)Featuring Mayor Jeri Muoio, PBC Mayor Mack Bernard, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw SEIU, WPB Association of Firefighters and Police Benevolent AssociationGaines Park 1501 North Australian AvenueNorthwood Historic District Outreach (10:00 AM)Featuring City Commissioner Kelly ShoafBanyan Tree at the corner of 39th Court and Westview AvenueCountdown to Victory Luncheon (12:00 PM)Featuring Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi, Hon. Ike Robinson and local Realtors AssociationDuffy’s in Village Commons 721 Village Boulevard*Lunch will be providedNeighborhoods First Initiative (2:00-4:00 PM)Featuring Keith James for Mayor Neighborhood Advisory GroupLaunching points throughout the cityPlease RSVP for details at Campaign@KeithJamesforMayor.com or 561-284-9891. All events are free and open to the public. The WPB Mayoral election takes place on March 12th.About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen a boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.Keith James has been endorsed in his campaign for Mayor by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Congressman Alcee Hastings, Mayor Jeri Muoio, City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi, City Commissioner Christina Lambert, Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, Former State Representative Joe Abruzzo, State Representative David Silvers, State Representative Emily Slosberg, Former State Representative Irv Slosberg, Former PBC Commissioner Addie Greene, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Mayor Dan Comerford, City of Pahokee Mayor Keith Babb, City of South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Andy Amoroso, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Herman Robinson, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Omari Hardy, City of Riviera Beach Councilor Terence "TD" Davis, City of Palm Beach Gardens Councilor Mark Marciano, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Milton "Chip" Block, Town of Jupiter Councilman Ilan Kaufer, Town of South Palm Beach Councilman Robert Gottlieb. These local leaders join the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters, Police Benevolent Association, SEIU, AFL – CIO for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, Chamber of Commerce and Realtors Association in endorsing Keith James for Mayor.



