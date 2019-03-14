ZE PowerGroup earns all top spots in the Data Management Category for the 2019 Energy Risk Software Ranking

Data. We Get It.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (“ZE”), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics solutions has earned all the top spots in the 2019 Energy Risk Software Ranking in the Data Management Category.“We are proud to be recognized as the number one provider of Data Management solutions and services, for the Energy and Commodities industry sectors. It is a testament to our continued efforts to consistently deliver world-class innovative solutions. ZE is dedicated to servicing our customers with the best data solutions period," said Dr. Zak El-Ramly, CEO, ZE PowerGroup. “We are here to maximize the value and return on investment of ZEMA clients. We do this by continually striving to progress, innovate, and expand our ZEMA technology and services to consistently deliver results for our global clients.”ZE’s capabilities and services combine industry-leading managed services with the highest standards of technology to provide robust data-centric solutions for clients big and small.Energy Risk Software Rankings are compiled from the votes of Energy Risk readers and global corporations that use vendor’s products and services. The annual survey identifies the top ETRM vendors, implementation specialists, data vendors, and data management providers. The Rankings are based on information provided by global customers and partners who responded to the Risk.net’s annual Software Ranking Survey.ZE ranked first in the following Data Management Firms categories:• Widest supply of data• Best pricing and curves• Best analytics tools (charting, dashboards etc.)• Best at integrating with other systems and platforms• Best Customer Service• Preferred Data Management System###About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation, and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.



