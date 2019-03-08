Hosted VoIP for Business, Schools and Government

Leading Hosted VoIP & Telecommunications Firm DigitalPhone.io Steps in to Help City of Graham, NC After Electrical Storm Takes Down Phone System

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce the pivotal role it played in helping the City of Graham, NC, resolve an urgent situation related to its phone system.

In late 2018 a severe electrical storm rocked Graham, and as a result the City of Graham’s phone service was interrupted. To make matters worse, when alerted of the urgent situation, the City’s former telecommunications provider was non-responsive and completely failed to provide timely, expert support when it was needed most.

That frustration prompted the City to ask its IT vendor, Brooks Network Services, for advice and recommendations. Brooks Network Services immediately contacted DigitalPhone.io, who in turn provided a competitive quote to rapidly replace the City’s hosted VoIP phone system.

Within 48 hours of authorizing the switch, DigitalPhone.io’s team delivered the City’s new IP phones and established new service. DigitalPhone.io also efficiently and effectively ported all of the City’s telephone numbers to the new system, and implemented a custom billing request.

“Prior to this engagement we were not familiar with DigitalPhone.io, but they were highly recommended by our IT vendor,” commented the City of Graham’s IT Manager Jeff Wilson, CGCIO. “They did everything that they promised to do, and we are glad that we took a chance on them. All in all, since first contact we have been very satisfied DigitalPhone.io. We are so impressed, that we hope to implement DigitalPhone.io’s hosted VoIP phone system across the entire City in the near future.”

“The City of Graham was left high and dry by their former telecommunications provider,” commented DigitalPhone.io’s VP of Sales Gary Tomlin. “We immediately mobilized, solved the problem, and made sure that the City of Graham is now in a better and stronger position going forward. It continues to be a pleasure to work with Jeff and his colleagues, and ensure that they get the expert and responsive support they need and are entitled to.”

Continued Mr. Tomlin: “We are regularly contacted by organizations in the private and public sector that have been let down by their telecommunications provider. At DigitalPhone.io we pride ourselves on serving our customers and solving their problems whenever they need us. We have been delivering exceptional service for 20 years, and it is part of our company DNA.”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry@DigitalPhone.io.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.

