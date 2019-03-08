BIZCO TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES TWO MORE MEMBERS TO ENGINEERING TEAM

Bizco Technologies welcomes Brandon Fastow (left) and Charles Drake (right) to the team.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bizco Technologies is pleased to welcome Brandon Fastow, Systems Engineer, and Charles Drake, Remote Systems Engineer, to the Clearwater team. Brandon and Charles bring over 20 combined years of experience in Managed IT Services.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join this dynamic and growing company and team.” - Charles Drake, Remote Systems Engineer

“I am looking forward to develop and maintain successful relationships with our all our clients that will streamline, secure, and improve their overall internal efficiency.” - Brandon Fastow, Systems Engineer

Bizco’s engineering team provides local clients with advanced network management and security solutions. This gives each client the ability to promptly address technical concerns remotely, or on-site.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brandon and Charles to the engineering team,” stated Paul Zoz, President & CEO of Bizco Technologies. “With their experience in the industry, partnered with our support staff, we are confident our services and customer experiences will excel with the addition of these two team members.”

Bizco Technologies has been a national solutions provider for 25 years, specializing in Managed IT and AV solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Bizco is a leader in providing not only a full suite of IT services including network management, voice/data convergence, business continuity and rugged mobile computing, but also fixed and mobile surveillance, audio visual design, installation and services. For more information on how Bizco Technologies can help you, check out our website at www.Bizco.com, email us at sales@bizco.com, or call 727-754-2695.



