Daniel P Quinn is available for programs on LaScala, Off-Broadway& the Arts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 15: Philadelphia Orchestra at NJPAC as a cross promotion for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc and community outreach. Benefit tickets from $250- or more that includes a charitable deduction. https://conta.cc/2EjycRg March 26, My program at The Plant in NYC.Newark has many histories including my Grandfather at age 14. Newark has many roots from Italy, Ireland, Armenia, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Africa, Haiti, France etc. Mr. Quinn is also available for book signings on Newark history, Opera from LaScala to the Piccolo Teatro, Broadway, Off-Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera as part of his career in the Arts as director and producer..Daniel P Quinn also wrote:"Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond"; Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT) and "organized labor" http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14566131.htm . Invocation from Pope Francis: "The artists of our time, through their ingenuity, may help everyonediscover the beauty of creation."Upcoming EventsMarch 15: Philadelphia Orchestra at NJPAC as our cross promotion for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.March 26, My program at The Plant in NYC. Call 862-208-0151 to RSVP seats in advance only.We have received increased in-kind support for 2019, but our individual donations have fallen far behind. ArtsPR strives for excellence: https://conta.cc/2JGUoFA or http://conta.cc/2z0AHVe Special thanks to InvestorsBank.org for $2,500 in accrued support since 2017.American Endowment Foundation (aef)American Online Giving FoundationBiricchino, Manhattan,Cafe Giotto, Montclair, NJ,Garruto's Inc., Nutley, NJ,Le French Dad, Montclair, NJ,M. Lombardo, California,The Prudential FoundationPseg Educational Matching GiftRaffetto's Pasta, Manhattan,Salumeria Biellese, Manhattan,Law Office of Stuart K. Santiago LlcA&A Consultants via Anthony VerdoniVillage Tweed, Spring Lake, NJ,



