SemaConnect To Exhibit and Present Workshop At The Central Valley Facilities Expo

Workshop will inform California facilities professionals about electric vehicle charging amenities at commercial properties

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it will be exhibiting on March 13th and 14th, at booth 506 at the Central Valley Facilities Expo at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, California 95354. Now entering its 31st year, the Central Valley Facilities Expo draws thousands of attendees to the expo from the world of government, manufacturing, property management, commercial real estate and development from throughout the Pacific west coast. With increased interest in electric vehicles and a greater desire in lowering emissions, the EV charging stations developed by SemaConnect will be a strong draw for attendees.

“California, and especially its Central Valley region, is seeing a tremendous increase in the demand for electric vehicles and EV charging stations,” said Ryan Zulewski, sales manager at SemaConnect. “The Central Valley Facilities Expo provides us a way to demonstrate to facility managers, developers, and other building professionals how this demand for EV charging stations can be met at their properties in a seamless and affordable way.

“During the expo, SemaConnect will showcase the SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station and demonstrate its cutting-edge technology to attendees,” continued Zulewski. “We believe that attendees will gain great value in learning about our Series 6 models and planning new amenities at their properties.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station that will be on display at the Central Valley Facilities Expo was designed for commercial use for Class A properties. It incorporates the latest in EV technology in addition to the sleek, futuristic, compact design. The Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation.

Ryan Zulewski will be presenting the first session of the conference on March 13 from 8:40-9:40 AM entitled “Electric Vehicle Charging at Your Facility: What You Need to Know Now.” The presentation will educate facilities professionals on best practices and requirements for installing EV charging stations at commercial properties. After the presentation, Zulewski will be on hand in booth 506 to discuss the Series 6 EV charging station along with suggestions on how the charging stations can be installed in existing or future commercial or residential properties.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



