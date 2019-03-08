Remake Premieres Made in Mexico Worldwide

Wear Your Values | Remake Remake Made in Mexico | Taking on Fast Fashion | #wearyourvalues Remake Made in Mexico | Coming in April

Remake Is Taking On Fast Fashion by Meeting the Women Who Make It

We are eagerly anticipating the April premiere of Remake's Made in Mexico journey, and to hearing the voices of women who are standing up to fast fashion brands.” — Scott Leonard, INDIGENOUS Co-Founder and CEO

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fashion industry remains rife with exploitation—low wages, unsafe conditions, and unrest. Yet the industry also has the power to be a force for good. It employs 75+ million people, mostly 18 to 34 year-old women. These jobs could be the best first step out of poverty. Fundamental to these problems is the invisibility of makers throughout the industry’s vast and complex supply chains. Millions of women toil unseen and unrecognized, without a voice in the system.Enter Remake . Labeled as the Peace Corps of fashion, Remake is a non-profit that believes that fashion can be a force for good. With firsthand documentary footage and stories, Remake makes the invisible women who power the fashion industry visible. In addition, the company shares facts the fashion industry doesn’t want you to know and provides a solution on how to break up with fast fashion through curated edits, featuring products from their Remake-approved brands list that respects women and the planet. Since Remake’s beginning, they have urged people to think about those who make our clothes with their #WearYourValues campaign.To support its mission, Remake takes influencers and future designers into garment maker communities around the world to meet the women who make our clothes face-to-face. It’s through these interactions we are able to get a firsthand look into her life, hopes, and dreams as well as gain a better understanding about the ethics of manufacturing and production. From Sri Lanka to Cambodia and India, Remake journeys hope to build empathy across the fashion supply chain, inspiring millennials, and designers to use their power to change the system for good.This April, join Remake’s Founder, Ayesha Barenblat, as she shares Made In Mexico, Remake’s newest film short featuring fashion activist Amanda Hearst and students from California College of the Arts, Parsons School of Design, and Duke University. Follow along as they meet Olivia, Veronica, and Reina, the fierce women makers behind our Made In Mexico fast fashion labels. Watch the trailer. About Remake:Remake is a non-profit focused on turning fashion into a force for good. With firsthand documentary footage and stories, Remake makes the invisible women who power the fashion industry visible. In addition, the company shares facts the fashion industry doesn’t want you to know and provides a solution on how to break up with fast fashion through curated edits, featuring products from their Remake-approved brands list that respects women and the planet. Since Remake’s beginning, they’ve been urging people to think about those who make our clothes with their #WearYourValues campaign.About Indigenous California-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).



