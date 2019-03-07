Ecessa Awarded “Top Performer” Designation in Winter 2019 Customer Success Report

Ecessa is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the SD-WAN category for FeaturedCustomers's Winter 2019 Customer Success Report.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis – March 7, 2019: ECESSA Corporation (Ecessa), a leading provider in software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top Performer in the SD-WAN category for the Winter 2019 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. Ecessa achieved this designation thanks to its significant market presence, customer success stories and consistent, high-quality customer reviews from third-party sites.“Ecessa is proud of this recognition,” said Mike Siegler, CEO at Ecessa. “We work tirelessly to make each customer deployment successful and to build long-term relationships with every engagement – we never settle when it comes to customer success. It’s an honor to be recognized for our results.”FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software and services helping B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions. It evaluated all potential SD-WAN companies with a curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials and reviews from across the web.In the Winter 2018 Customer Success Report, Ecessa was named a Rising Star in the SD-WAN category. Their recent Top Performer designation marks an improvement in their Customer Success ranking.“We were proud to receive the Rising Star ranking last year, and the upward movement to Top Performer demonstrates how important customer success is to the entire Ecessa team,” Siegler continued. “Every feature or service Ecessa adds works toward the goal of ensuring each customer has the best experience they can have. That’s what matters most to us.”###About Ecessa CorporationEcessa Corporation, recognized by Gartner as a vendor of note, manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge™ PowerLink™ and WANworX™ controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down™ performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com



