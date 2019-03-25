Costar Technologies, Inc. Adds Vice President of Global Supply Chain

Ernie Duran joins Costar Technologies & AV Costar to lead Global Supply Chain Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Company Costar Technologies, Inc.

Ernie Duran Joins Arecont Vision Costar Leadership Team

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

This is an exciting time to join the company to drive its growth and success through an enhanced supply chain and improved manufacturing processes.” — Ernie Duran, Vice President of Global Supply Chain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the appointment of Ernie Duran as Vice President of Global Supply Chain for Costar Technologies, Inc. (“Costar”), based at the new Advanced Technology Center in Clovis, California.Costar’s Global Supply Chain organization manages the company’s manufacturing, operations, purchasing, supplier relationships, warehousing, and shipping/receiving teams. This includes the CohuHD Costar manufacturing facilities in San Diego, California and the newly opened Arecont Vision Costar manufacturing and warehouse facilities in Duarte, California, plus support of the operations of the company’s other business units.“Ernie brings over eighteen years of proven global supply chain and logistics experience to Costar,” said Shane Compton, Chief Technical Officer, Costar Technologies, Inc., and General Manager, Arecont Vision Costar. “I am confident that Ernie’s knowledge and skills will further strengthen our delivery of superior products and satisfied customers across the security industry.”Arecont Vision Costar implemented a new company-wide mandate in 2019 to deliver the industry’s best customer experience. This initiative is based on three key pillars, which are focused on Customer Support, Product Quality, and Product Innovation. All aspects of the company are oriented toward achieving and maintaining this initiative.As a consultant, Mr. Duran served as a key member of the Arecont Vision Costar team which orchestrated the shutdown, packing, movement, & re-establishment of the Glendale, California manufacturing, warehouse, and shipping/receiving functions to a new location in Duarte, California. The combined manufacturing and warehouse facilities were brought on line without interruption of customer shipments. Mr. Duran now adds responsibility for CohuHD’s manufacturing and supply chain to his portfolio with this corporate assignment, and support of other Costar business units.“I look forward to continue working closely with the experienced leadership of Costar’s manufacturing and operations teams,” commented Mr. Duran. “This is an exciting time to join the company to focus our growth and success through an enhanced supply chain and improved manufacturing processes across our business units.”Prior to joining Costar, Mr. Duran most recently served as consultant and owner of E.I.S. Experience in Solutions, delivering engineering team overflow services. He earlier held important supply chain roles first as Supply Base Development Manager and then as Purchasing Operational Manager for Pelco by Schneider Electric.Visit Arecont Vision Costar at www.arecontvision.com , CohuHD Costar at www.cohuhd.com , or Costar at www.costartechnologies.com to learn more about the company.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS®, ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.