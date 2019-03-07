B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW GENERATION IT SYSTEM - FIRSTTRAC

Keeping ourselves and our customers at the cutting edge of IT development in this industry is a vital part of our success story.” — Seth Profit (B&H CIO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award winning aerospace logistics provider, has announced the launch of FirstTrac the fully web-based successor to its customer service system, OnTrack. FirstTrac comes with new AOG and critical monitors for customers and will also be used by its global control tower teams to provide enhanced visibility of shipments.

Designed by B&H's in-house IT development division, InTech, under a dedicated team of IT experts, the new FirstTrac is the result of an 18 month programme of work to create an integrated customer solution. Leading edge IT is the key to success in the fast-paced aerospace logistics sector and FirstTrac's new architecture utilising APIs (architecture programme interfaces) to communicate within the application and external sources such as customer and supplier systems.

Customers around the world use the same interface as B&H employees in any location which also allows the company to provide consistent support. The User-friendly nature of FirstTrac means it is fully interactive and can also be used on tablets. Customers can now be more proactive in monitoring orders which separate AOG and Critical Monitors as FirstTrace uses a traffic light system to highlight up and coming milestones, past milestones and timeframes.

Says B&H InTech Managing Director, Seth Profit: "Keeping ourselves and our customers at the cutting edge of IT development in this industry is a vital part of our success story. The new and rigorously tested FirstTrac system is the latest step in that process and we believe the enhancements and added service benefits will ensure we maintain our market-leading position".



