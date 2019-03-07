Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW GENERATION IT SYSTEM - FIRSTTRAC

Keeping ourselves and our customers at the cutting edge of IT development in this industry is a vital part of our success story.”
— Seth Profit (B&H CIO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award winning aerospace logistics provider, has announced the launch of FirstTrac the fully web-based successor to its customer service system, OnTrack. FirstTrac comes with new AOG and critical monitors for customers and will also be used by its global control tower teams to provide enhanced visibility of shipments.

Designed by B&H's in-house IT development division, InTech, under a dedicated team of IT experts, the new FirstTrac is the result of an 18 month programme of work to create an integrated customer solution. Leading edge IT is the key to success in the fast-paced aerospace logistics sector and FirstTrac's new architecture utilising APIs (architecture programme interfaces) to communicate within the application and external sources such as customer and supplier systems.

Customers around the world use the same interface as B&H employees in any location which also allows the company to provide consistent support. The User-friendly nature of FirstTrac means it is fully interactive and can also be used on tablets. Customers can now be more proactive in monitoring orders which separate AOG and Critical Monitors as FirstTrace uses a traffic light system to highlight up and coming milestones, past milestones and timeframes.

Says B&H InTech Managing Director, Seth Profit: "Keeping ourselves and our customers at the cutting edge of IT development in this industry is a vital part of our success story. The new and rigorously tested FirstTrac system is the latest step in that process and we believe the enhancements and added service benefits will ensure we maintain our market-leading position".

Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
email us here

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Antony Howarth
B&H Worldwide
+44 20 8759 0215
Share This Story

Seth Profit (B&H CIO)

Company Details
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton
UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES NEW GENERATION IT SYSTEM - FIRSTTRAC
B&H WORLDWIDE EXPANDS IN MIAMI, USA
B&H WORLDWIDE SIGNS M.O.U. WITH COMPASS FORWARDING TO EXPAND BOTH COMPANIES' GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
View All Stories From This Author