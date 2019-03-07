SemaConnect Selected By San Patricio Plaza For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect Provides Five EV Charging Stations For Shoppers in Guaynabo

We are honored that after extensive research of the EV charging market, San Patricio Plaza selected SemaConnect due to our reputation for the best technology and customer service.” — Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has been selected by San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico to provide five single pedestal EV charging stations for Puerto Rico’s leading retail destination. The EV charging stations are for shoppers to utilize at $3 per hour and can be found on PlugShare and the SemaConnect app. Built in 1964, the three level San Patricio Plaza has long been a top retail destination for shoppers. The addition of the EV charging stations is yet another amenity that will separate it from other malls on the island.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by San Patricio Plaza to install its first EV charging stations,” said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect. “San Patricio Plaza is seeing a sharp increase in the number of shoppers using electric vehicles and wanted to offer them a new amenity during their shopping experience. We are honored that after extensive research of the EV charging market, San Patricio Plaza selected SemaConnect due to our reputation for the best technology and customer service in today’s EV charging market.”

The five SemaConnect EV single pedestal charging stations are available for use by shoppers and tenants at San Patricio Plaza. The charging stations are some of SemaConnect’s Series 6 Charging Stations designed specifically for Class A properties. Among the features this series offers are wireless technology, interactive LED lights, backlit LCD screen, and smart card authorization.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.