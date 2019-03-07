Voting for Anna Dewdney Award Winner Now Open to All Librarians, Teachers & Booksellers

3rd annual Anna Dewdney Read Together Award Voting Now Open!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the initial round of nominating has produced a list of six very deserving finalists, the Children’s Book Council is asking librarians, teachers and booksellers across the country to vote for the winner for the first time! (A select committee chose past winners.)Voting will run from Feb. 28 to March 28 and an online ballot is now available at the Our Programs tab at the website for Every Child a Reader . The winning author and illustrator will receive a prize of $1,000 from Every Child a Reader, and Penguin, Dewdney’s publisher, will purchase and donate 250 copies of the winner’s book to a school, library, or literacy organization of the winner’s choice.The 6 finalists in alphabetical order are:--Drawn Together, by Minh Lê; illus. by Dan Santat--Dreamers, by Yuyi Morales--I Am Enough, by Grace Byers; illus. by Keturah A. Bobo--Julian is a Mermaid, by Jessica Love--The Rabbit Listened, by Cori Doerrfeld--Thank You, Omu!, by Oga MoraMore about the Anna Dewdney Read Together AwardThis award is given annually to a picture book that is both a superb read-aloud and also sparks compassion, empathy, and connection. The award commemorates the life and work of author/illustrator Anna Dewdney, and celebrates her commitment to reading with young children and putting books into as many little hands as possible. The previous winners were Dan Santat’s After the Fall in 2018 and Rita Stein & Olga Stern’s Edward Gets Messy In 2017.About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens across America. Every Child a Reader’s major national programs include: Children’s Book Week , celebrating 100 years this April 29-May 5, 2019; the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards; Get Caught Reading; and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program, in partnership with the Library of Congress.



