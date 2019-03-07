ST. LUCIA VILLAS OFFERING GUESTS $2,000 TO SPEND

Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens offers top class accommodations in St. Lucia.

RODNEY BAY VILLAGE, ST. LUCIA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new and luxurious Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia is offering a US$2,000 resort credit to guests who stay for a minimum of six nights.The resort credit, which can be applied to food and beverage as well as spa services, applies to anyone who books before March 15, 2019, and travels to the resort before December 19 this year."Imagine having an extra $2,000 to spend on food, beverage or spa services," remarked Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts. "Whether you are looking to book a beachfront wedding, vacationing with family or friends, or attending a corporate event, our brand spanking new villas have all you need for your island retreat," he added.The upmarket accommodations combine luxury villa living with access to resort life as guests can opt for a relaxing secluded experience or take advantage of the diverse culinary experiences at neighboring Bay Gardens properties, accessible via complimentary shuttle service or a short walk. Also included is unlimited access to the resort group's Splash Island Water Park as well as nonmotorized water sports activities.Each fully air-conditioned villa has four bedrooms with king and double beds and a living room, and features its own private swimming pool, terrace and custom-designed amenities. The villas offer a dedicated concierge service, a private deck on the water and complimentary Wi-Fi access, and guests have access to privileges across all Bay Gardens properties.Seasonal rates range between US$700 and $1,200 per night, and include breakfast for up to eight persons.Bay Gardens, through its concierge service, also provides tailored in-villa dining experiences.The resort credit is nonrefundable, nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Spa treatments must be redeemed at La Mer Spa, which is located at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.Blackout dates include April 13 to 21, 2019 (during the Easter holidays) and July 10 to 21, 2019 (during Carnival season).Bay Gardens ResortsBay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open-water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com ENDSContact:Nikisha RabessBay Gardens Resorts+1 758 457-8535Email: nrabess@baygardensresorts.com



