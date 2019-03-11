Arecont Vision Costar Adds Customer Support Executive to Leadership Team

Troy Fairchild joins the growing team at Arecont Vision Costar Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company Advanced Technology Center in Clovis, CA for Costar Technologies, Inc.

New VP of Technical Services, Troy Fairchild, to Focus on Customer Support for Arecont Vision Costar

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

The enthusiasm & expertise that our Technical Services team has for assisting our customers is truly exceptional, & their commitment ensures high levels of customer satisfaction” — Troy Fairchild, VP of Technical Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces appointment of Troy Fairchild as Vice President of Technical Services, Costar Technologies, Inc. Arecont Vision Costar’s Technical Services organization includes skilled Field Application Engineers (FAEs) who primarily provide pre-sale technical and configuration support. This includes both remote and onsite assistance to authorized security dealers and integrators, working in conjunction with both the Arecont Vision Costar’s Inside Sales team and the regional sales managers and sales directors based in their geographic regions. Technical Support Engineers (TSEs) are also critical members of the Technical Services team, focused on post-sales customer issues, ranging from diagnosing hardware and software issues to troubleshooting complex situations to resolve problems.“I’m delighted that Troy is now onboard in this key role, leading our pre- and post-sales technical support organizations,” said Shane Compton, Chief Technical Officer and General Manager, Arecont Vision Costar. “His experience creating winning products and his many years working directly with customers make Troy a huge asset to our growing team. I have no doubt that his efforts will help to that we deliver the best support in the industry to our customers around the world.”Arecont Vision Costar implemented a new corporate mandate in 2019 to deliver the industry’s best customer experience. This initiative is based on three key pillars, which are Customer Support, Product Quality, and Product Innovation. All aspects of the company are oriented toward achieving and maintaining this initiative.Prior to accepting this position, Mr. Fairchild served in a consulting role in which he led the company’s implementation of an entirely new Customer Support Portal , powered by Zendesk. The new system simplifies the processes and reduces the time involved in obtaining support from the Technical Assistance Center (TAC), provides improved communications with the customer, and engages any others needed throughout the Arecont Vision Costar organization to resolve the issue the customer is experiencing. Support call wait times have already been reduced, RMAs now typically ship in 24 hours or less, and an informative new knowledge base has been created that is available to customers and team members alike through the portal.“The enthusiasm and expertise that our Technical Services team members have for assisting our customers is truly exceptional,” commented Mr. Fairchild. “The excitement and commitment that they have shown in implementing our new Customer Support Portal and in addressing customer needs will go a long way to ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction as they experience our new tools and processes.”Mr. Fairchild most recently served as Director of Global Technical Services for Pelco by Schneider Electric, capping a sixteen-year career with the company. He previously successfully served the company as Director of International Product Support, as a Senior Engineering Manager, as a Software Engineer Team Leader, and as a Software Engineer. Prior to Pelco, he served as Development Manager for Vision One Inc. and as a Software Developer for Terrace Consulting.Mr. Fairchild is based at the Costar Technologies, Inc. Clovis, California office, in Arecont Vision Costar’s new Advanced Technology Center (ATC). He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration degree, from California State University Fresno. Mr. Fairchild is currently working to complete an MBA degree.Visit Arecont Vision Costar online at www.arecontvision.com to learn more about the company or find sales contacts around the world at https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS®, ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



