CompanionLink for Google Outlook Sync featured in Computerworld

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink has been recently featured in the online edition of Computerworld. Writer Scot Finnie outlines in detail a need for multiple calendars in Outlook that are shared in Google and distributed to different Phones using Google Calendar Sync. CompanionLink was the first vendor of PC based products to synchronize Microsoft Outlook to Google, having started with Google Calendar in Google’s launch phase.

“I've been testing both free and paid solutions to this problem for several years,” says author Scot Finnie. “Despite claims from some products that they can achieve reliable bidirectional syncing, most of them don't. CompanionLink Software has an entire suite of software designed to sync virtually any calendaring, meeting manager, contact manager, or CRM product to other such products or services on Windows, the Mac, iOS devices and Android devices.”

We supply a low-cost software solution for Outlook to Google Sync,” says Wayland Bruns, Chief Technical Officer at CompanionLink. “Many customers appreciate that the best value in sync software is not a free solution, but a paid solution that provides associated services like telephone technical support.”

The Computerworld article is found here: Mastering Outlook and Google two-way calendar syncing.

CompanionLink for Google supports two-way sync from Outlook to Google Calendar, Gmail Contacts, and Google Tasks. The CompanionLink solution features support for realtime automatic sync, Outlook color categories, Google sub-tasks, and custom contact fields. The cost is $49.99 and one license can be installed on three computers; work, home and laptop. Included with the license is free telephone technical support.

For more information visit https://www.companionlink.com/sync-google-calendar-with-outlook/.

