Car Accident Claims Attorneys in Cherry Creek Offer Free Consultations, Charge No Fee Unless You Resolve Your Case

DENVER, CO, US, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The period after a car crash is stressful for a variety of reasons. Many accident victims suffer serious, life-changing injuries, lost income due to time missed from work, and significant frustrations dealing with the insurance companies. Tragically, some accidents even lead to the loss of a loved one, resulting in heavy emotional and financial burdens. The law firm of Leventhal Sar LLC helps alleviate the financial aftermath of a car accident in two ways.

The first is by offering free consultations for people who have been injured or lost a family member in a car accident. The second is by taking cases on contingency. This means clients pay their attorneys nothing unless and until Leventhal Sar LLC secures a settlement or jury verdict in their claim.

“Injury victims have enough worries about bills, ongoing medical treatment, and getting back to work without also taking on the legal system by themselves,” said Jonathan Sar, partner attorney and co-founder of Leventhal Sar LLC. “Complimentary consultations enable people who have been in an accident to explore their legal options in a no-pressure setting without investing their own money.”

Attorney Sean Leventhal, partner and co-founder, said that contingency fees further this sense of financial security for clients left reeling after a car accident.

“Working on a contingency agreement ensures that attorneys have the client’s best interest at heart,” Leventhal said. “Each client puts immense trust in us, so we defer our fee until we successfully recover compensation for the damages the client has suffered.”

Compensation in a car accident claim varies based on the extent of the injuries, financial hardships, and other damages involved. Available damages for auto injuries may include compensation for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, disfigurement, and impairment. Families who lose a loved one in a car accident may be eligible for compensation for medical expenses incurred prior to the victim’s passing, burial costs, loss of expected income and benefits, and non-economic damages.

ABOUT LEVENTHAL SAR LLC

Leventhal Sar LLC serves clients in Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Aurora, and throughout the Denver metro area of Colorado from its office located at 3200 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Suite 520 Denver, CO 80209. Attorneys at the firm serve clients in car accident claims and other motor vehicle wreck cases involving trucks, motorcycles, buses, and more. Call (720) 667-3030 for a complimentary consultation, or visit https://www.leventhalsarlaw.com/ to learn about the law firm’s contingency fee agreement.



