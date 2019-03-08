Lerner & Rowe Sponsor 13th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon to Benefit Arizona Neglected & Abused Children

Lerner & Rowe® support efforts to stop child abuse and neglect in Arizona by sponsoring the 13th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon.

For Childhelp Arizona to continue making a difference, they rely on the generosity of others to donate their time and financial resources. That is why we choose to offer our continuous support.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family, team members, and friends of Lerner & Rowe® once again take an active role in supporting Childhelp® Arizona and their continuous efforts to stop child abuse and neglect by sponsoring and participating in the 13th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon.

This year’s theme, “Shine Bright Light a Diamond,” aptly describes the elegant setting for the luncheon, fashion show, and silent auction hosted on April 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia (4949 East Lincoln Dr., SCOTTDALE, Ariz.). Proceeds raised will benefit the many supportive programs and services offered by Childhelp Arizona.

Kevin Rowe believes that Childhelp Arizona’s multi-layer approach to end child abuse and neglect is extremely important for the betterment of disadvantaged youth. Specifically, the organization seeks to prevent abuse and neglect, intervene when there are signs of abuse and neglect, and offer treatment to children of abuse and neglect so that they can recover emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

He further remarked on why his team is actively involved with Childhelp Arizona year after year, “Of course, for Childhelp Arizona to continue making a difference they rely on the generosity of businesses, other organizations, and individuals to donate their time and financial resources. That is why our legal team, family members, and friends choose to offer our continuous support so that Childhelp Arizona is around for generations yet to come.”

Lerner and Rowe invites other community organizations and individuals to join them in giving back to Childhelp Arizona. Together, the community can help Childhelp reach further to spread awareness and increase outreach efforts that are used to stop the chain of abuse in the lives of children across Arizona.

Tickets sales, table reservations, silent auction items, and sponsorship details for the 13th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Luncheon can be found online at childhelp.org/wings19/. Or, contact Mallory Middleton via email at mmiddleton@childhelp.com or by phone to (480) 922-8212.

