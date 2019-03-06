Uhuru Places Exhibit at IoT International Symposium 2019 Organized by Smart IoT Acceleration Forum

sample image(iot-starter-kit)

TOKYO, MINIATO-KU, JAPAN, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (“Uhuru”, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Takashi Sonoda) will be placing an exhibit at the IoT International Symposium 2019, organized by the Smart IoT Acceleration Forum, on March 8 (Fri), 2019.

Smart IoT Acceleration Forum

The Smart IoT Acceleration Forum is a technology development working group to promote development and validation of IoT-related technologies, set up under the IoT Acceleration Consortium (Chairman: Jun Murai, Professor at Keio University), Japan’s largest IoT promotion body involving industry, academia and government.

At the IoT International Symposium 2019, to be held in conjunction with the general assembly at which reports of the fiscal year’s activities and future plan will be given, discussions and lectures about current issues and future prospects will be held regarding effective use of IoT/Big Data/AI in the manufacturing industry, the healthcare industry in which free flow of personal data is expected, and the game industry which is going through drastic changes due to the advancement of ICT.

IoT International Symposium 2019

Date & Time: March 8 (Fri), 2019

General assembly: 10:00 - 12:00

Symposium: 13:00 - 17:30

Exhibits: 10:00 - 18:00

Venue: Belle Salle Kanda

2F&3F Sumitomo Fudosan Kanda Bldg., 7, Kandamitoshirocho, Chiyoda-ku

https://www.bellesalle.co.jp/shisetsu/tokyo/bs_kanda/access/

General assembly & symposium: 2F Hall

Exhibits: 3F Rooms 3&4, 2F lobby

Organizer: Smart IoT Acceleration Forum

Application: Prior application required (https://mri-project.smktg.jp/public/application/add/376)

Exhibit by Uhuru (Booth No. 19)

At Uhuru’s booth, overview of Uhuru’s proprietary IoT Orchestration Service “enebular” will be presented along with a demo of how to create an IoT application easily using enebular.

*Names of companies, products and services contained in this news release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Uhuru, the respective companies or organizations.



