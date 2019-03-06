LSI Achieves SAP Gold-Level Partner Status

For 20+ years SAP Public Services and LSI continue to transform State, Local Government, Higher Education & Research institutions via Best-in-Class software.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI today announced that it has achieved gold-level partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a highly valued partner for reselling SAP S/4HANA® (Cloud & On-Prem), Ariba® and SuccessFactors® solutions.

SAP recognizes its gold partners as experts in supporting and delivering SAP solutions. Gold partners excel in providing industry-specific business solutions to customers through sales, implementation and continuous improvement of information technology infrastructures with software, services, tools and operational support. The partnership provides LSI with access to the newest SAP cloud solutions for Finance, Supply Chain, Human Capital and Analytics allowing LSI and its customers to be in the forefront of SAP advances in ERP and Digital Transformation.

“LSI possesses a unique blend of Public Sector business acumen and SAP technical expertise.”, explained Regina Kunkle, VP State & Local/Higher Education (SLED) at SAP, “We are delighted to announce that they have been awarded gold partner status – an accolade that recognizes their team as a leader in services through the design, development, implementation and support of SAP on-premise and cloud solutions”.

"We are very proud and honored to become an SAP gold partner for our role as a value-added reseller of SAP solutions," said Steve Roach, LSI President & CEO. "At LSI, we continually strive to digitalize public service institutions with an aim to help them achieve a better future-state technology infrastructure and to drive business results through SAP's best-in-class software. The millennial workforce expects to provide tax-paying constituents with intuitive, mobile, self-service applications and this is causing a paradigm shift to regulated industries. IT departments must go through a generational shift to meet the public demands of Smart Government. This requires a digital core - and our response is to implement or migrate to SAP's portfolio of HANA technologies: on-premise or in the cloud."

About LSI

LSI empowers government organizations to run better and improve citizens’ lives by empowering agency services personnel, reducing operational cost and complexity and effectively managing risk and compliance. Since its founding in 1998, LSI has been developing and configuring SAP software specific for public sector, education and healthcare markets. As we fast forward into the Digital Age, LSI continues to transform public organizations by leveraging SAP's next-generation HANA® technologies. We provide the full gamut of offerings from Advisory, IT and Business Strategy, Implementation (Cloud or On-Premise), Hosting, Support and Migration services. For more information, visit www.lsiconsulting.com

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 425,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com



