Chem-Dry Carpet and Floor Cleaning Franchise Targets Latin America For Major Expansion In 2019

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2018 was a breakout year for the international Chem-Dry carpet and floor cleaning franchise. With heavy expansion into Europe, Africa, Asia and South America,

After a solid 2018 that saw expansion into heavily populated markets such as India, Chem-Dry is looking to Latin America as it seeks to expand a global footprint that already covers 55 countries.

“We have a strong presence in Mexico and Costa Rica and are looking to build out from those successful markets to further penetrate both Central and South America,” said Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “We plan to grow in Latin America countries the way we have most recently in both Cambodia and India, by creating an opportunity for our Master Franchise owners to seize the opportunity to build successful and rapidly growing businesses.

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise with nearly3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day. Over the course of four decades, Chem-Dry has brought its revolutionary, environmentally friendly cleaning services to 55 countries, with more on the horizon. As the company expands its roster of capabilities, it becomes an even more lucrative opportunity in markets of all types and sizes.

In Latin America, Chem-Dry is aggressively seeking Master Franchisees who would own the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that region. Interest is strong in many Latin American markets because of the flexibility that concept offers.

“A Master Franchise owner would know their country’s markets and business culture, and so they can maximize the opportunity to create a strong business for themselves through franchises they own and operate, and then further develop their Chem-Dry operation by helping other entrepreneurs launch and grow franchises,” Manuszak said.

And because Chem-Dry continues to add to its capabilities, most recently with dryer vent, air duct and wood-floor cleaning services, Master Franchise owners and their associates can offer a broad palette of services that dovetail with what their customers want. The brand also is a valuable addition to an existing portfolio.

That combination a huge draw for Sokny Sao, who owns the Master Franchise rights in Cambodia. Sao, who owns a large multiplex system in that country, wanted to launch a business that would strengthen his portfolio while also creating opportunities for other entrepreneurs. And the same is true for Arunabh Sinha, who is opening Chem-Dry franchise locations across India in tandem with his large and growing network of laundromats and dry-cleaning centers.

“Chem-Dry creates multiple revenue opportunities, from carpet and upholstery cleaning to add-on services that add to ticket totals and build revenue for franchise owners,” Manuszak said. “It’s why the brand has been so successful in the United States for more than four decades, and why it continues to expand around the world.”

