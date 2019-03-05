Membership to First Responder Chaplain Division of SCA Now Available

The new division of SCA will have a focused approach on the chaplain as a spiritual care first responder.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and Spiritual Care Association President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall is thrilled to announce the formation of the First Responder Chaplain Division of the Spiritual Care Association. The new division of SCA will have a focused approach on the chaplain as a spiritual care first responder.The First Responder Chaplain Division of the SCA focuses on the spiritual dimension of professional first response practice including professional chaplains whose specialization is in this setting, community leaders serving as chaplains or spiritual care generalists for response teams, and all members of a first response team.The first responder chaplain has specific training needs that have widely been ignored. These chaplains, as healthcare chaplains, benefit from specialized preparation and certification. Ultimately those individuals who are victims of trauma and crisis would be the recipients of quality first responder chaplaincy care.HCCN/SCA is developing a training program specifically for them and is working on a credentialing/certification process. Education and training will include:1. Crisis, Trauma, and First Response Specialization Course for Credentialed and Board Certified Chaplains2. Crisis, Trauma, and First Response Certificate Course for Chaplains3. Crisis, Trauma, and First Response Certificate Course“There are plenty of experienced first responders chaplains in the field. There is an opportunity to pull together best practices as well as to review the literature in this field. The certificates and certifications awarded by SCA will go to individuals who have demonstrated knowledge of the field and clinical competency,” said Hall.The First Responder Chaplain Division of the Spiritual Care Association is perfect for:--Professional board certified or credentialed chaplain or chaplain candidates who want a specialization certification in crisis, trauma, disaster first response--A community leader providing spiritual care within a first response organization who wants a certificate demonstrating you knowledge and skill--A member of a first response team interested in incorporating spiritual care into your practiceTo become a member, click the “Join now” button at https://members.spiritualcareassociation.org/assoc_subscribe.asp . Membership is $95 annually. During the registration process, select the “Professional – First Responder Chaplain Membership” to be added to the First Responder Chaplain Division of SCA.About SCAThe Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that establishes evidence-based quality indicators, scope of practice, and a knowledge base for spiritual care. As providers emphasize the delivery of positive patient experience, SCA is leading the way to educate, certify, credential and advocate so that more people in need, regardless of religion, beliefs or cultural identification, receive effective spiritual care in all types of institutional and community settings in the U.S. and internationally. SCA is committed to serving its multidisciplinary membership and growing the chaplaincy profession. The nonprofit SCA is an affiliate of HealthCare Chaplaincy NetworkTM (HCCN), a health care nonprofit organization founded in 1961 that offers spiritual-related information and resources, and professional chaplaincy services in hospitals, other health care settings, and online. Learn more at www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.