Supportiv Names Clinical Psychologist Dr. Alejandro Martinez PhD, Stanford University Associate Dean, to Advisory Board

BERKELEY, CA, USA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network that matches users in real-time into topic-specific peer groups for anonymous emotional support on any life struggle –from family drama or relationship conflict to work stress or loneliness– announces that clinical psychologist Dr. Alejandro Martinez PhD, Stanford University's Associate Dean of Students, has joined its Advisory Board.For over 30 years, Dr. Martinez has served the Stanford University mental health system, including 17 years managing the student mental health services program. He’s developed or overseen seven university courses on peer counseling; and designed and presented programs on threat assessment and management, conflict resolution, listening skills, cross-cultural communication, communication in relationships, self-care in high stress environments, stress management, procrastination, personal transitions, academic and family pressures, alcohol consumption, and overcoming psychological barriers.As the current Associate Dean of Students, Dr. Martinez teaches the prerequisite course for student peer counselors at the Stanford University Bridge Peer Counseling Center. He also serves as the advisor to the Bridge Center, as a lecturer for Stanford University's Graduate School of Education, as the Chair of the university’s threat assessment team, and as a curriculum creator and lecturer on peer counseling for one of China’s top universities. In addition, Dr. Martinez is a QPR Gatekeeper Instructor Master Trainer for the QPR Institute, a national suicide prevention training program.Supportiv has already helped over 55,000 users feel less stressed, lonely, angry, sad, anxious and depressed with connections to peer groups and hyper-targeted resource recommendations, all powered by proprietary natural language processing . Dr. Martinez adds clinical capability and training curriculum development to Supportiv’s mission of helping people vent, unwind, de-stress, and feel supported by connecting them to others going through similar struggles.“Our capacity and effectiveness in meeting mental health and emotional needs is dependent on our ability to meet people where they are. Supportiv’s approach is doing just that. I look forward to supporting their efforts,” says Dr. Martinez.Before joining Stanford, Dr. Martinez received his B.A. in Social Relations from Harvard University and his M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Michigan. His areas of expertise include peer counseling training, conflict resolution, life transitions, threat of violence assessment and management, suicide risk assessment and management, psychological assessment, critical incident management, crisis intervention, and community psychology. He is especially well-versed in working with culturally diverse individuals, groups and communities.Say co-founders Helena Plater-Zyberk and Pouria Mojabi, “In Dr. Martinez we found an advisor who shares our commitment to scalable, affordable, globally accessible peer support. His impact has been immediate as he oversees Supportiv team members creating training modules for our moderators to master peer support facilitation skills. We are thrilled with all the ways he will continue to add to our Supportiv community.”



