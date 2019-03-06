Nelson Construction & Renovations Awarded Best of Houzz 2019

Best of Houzz 2019 Service Awarded to Nelson Construction & Renovations Nelson Construction and Renovations Inc Design-Build Team

Awarded by a Community of 40+ Million Monthly Users, Annual Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Designs.

This award helps to illustrate our commitment to creating high-quality construction and remodeling services for our clients that are done on time and under budget, and are beautiful.” — , Owner and CEO Of Nelson Construction and Renovations (NCR).

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Construction & Renovations, has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The family owned design-build construction firm specializing in remodels, home additions, and custom homes, was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.1 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz badge is awarded annually. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2018.

A “Best of Houzz 2019” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious Best of Houzz 2019 Service award again. This award helps to illustrate our commitment to creating high-quality construction and remodeling services for our clients that are done on time and under budget, and are beautiful,” said Greg Nelson, Owner and CEO Of Nelson Construction and Renovations (NCR).

"Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “We are excited to celebrate the 2019 winners chosen by our community as their favorites for home design and customer experience, and to highlight those winners on the Houzz website and app."

About Nelson Construction & Renovations

Nelson Construction & Renovations, a family business founded in 2006, is a design-build (turn-key) company that specializes in high-end residential construction including new-builds, home additions and large remodels, and light commercial properties. With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, they serve homeowners all over Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. In addition to HOUZZ, they are an award-winning member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

