Smith Publicity Highlights 2019 Book Publicity Services

Smith Publicity Book Marketing Cherry Hill, NJ office staff Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith

In response to author needs and changes in the media landscape Smith Publicity book marketing services have been enhanced, expanded and new options created

Smart book marketing means adapting to industry changes, and ideally staying ahead of these changes.” — Dan Smith

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity , the most prolific book publicity agency in the publishing industry, recently updated their service offerings. In response to author needs and changes in the media landscape, services have been enhanced, expanded and new options created."Smart book marketing means adapting to industry changes, and ideally staying ahead of these changes," says Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith. "Our service offerings are always evolving because the media landscape is always evolving."Overview of Smith Publicity Services--Three Month Comprehensive CampaignThe three month retainer based book publicity campaign is the most extensive service and has been a staple of Smith Publicity offerings for nearly 20 years. In a comprehensive campaign, all media segments are targeted including radio, TV, newspaper, magazines, online outlets, and podcasts. Typically best suited for non-fiction books, a publicity team personally pitches contacts approaches are varied according to the type of outlet. The publicity team handles all media relations, book requests, scheduling, etc. The campaign is multi-layered, and can begin before or shortly after a book is released, or up to six months before release if advance review copies are available for long lead time print media pitching.--Six-Week Book Publicity CampaignThe six week service is essentially a condensed version of a comprehensive campaign, and is designed to jump start a broader book marketing plan. While all media segments are pitched, the six week service is a very intense, fast moving campaign, and follow ups and pitch changes are limited.One Month Publicity PushThe one month service, similar to the six week program, is not a full book marketing campaign, and typically focuses on one or two media segments, with the Smith Publicity team endeavoring to secure as much media interest as possible in a very short time frame. It is well-suited for authors on a limited budget, or who need a publicity push around an event such as a book signing.Social MediaSmith Publicity offers two levels of social media services: a six week “jump start” campaign and a comprehensive three month service. Similar to the book publicity services, a Smith social media expert develops or enhances existing social media platforms, or creates the platforms. The social media strategist them manages the platforms and creates posts/tweets, and handles all aspects of outreach and connections, always staying within topic parameters discussed with the author.Book Marketing ConsultationsBook marketing consultations cover various areas such as Amazon listing/optimization, social media strategy, book signings, library outreach etc. In a consultation an author speaks with a Smith Publicity expert for 90 minutes, and both before and after the consultation call receives documents and manuals that guide them to execute the services.About Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and has promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers. www.SmithPublicity.com

Smith Publicity Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.