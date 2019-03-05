ROPERS AND RIDERS CAN LIVE PAIN FREE
World renowned doctor helps patients get back in the saddle without missing the best years of their competitive life.
For over 20 years Dr. Valpiani has been at the forefront of pain management with cutting edge treatments which can help competitive athletes and those suffering, live pain free again. Especially ropers, riders, and rodeo athletes who experience pain and suffering from their lifestyle.
Dr Valpiani specializes in treating ropers, riders, and those with a rodeo lifestyle
who suffer from ongoing injury and pain.
After many years of practicing traditional medicine, Dr. Valpiani grew tired of just treating chronic symptoms. The constant merry-go-round of pills and tests, injections and surgery, but no real improvement in patients’ problems.
What is stem cell therapy?
Stem cells are the basic building blocks of human tissue, having the ability to repair, rebuild, and rejuvenate tissues in the body. When disease or injury occurs, stem cells respond to specific signals from the damaged tissue, starting the healing process by releasing healing growth factors.
Dr. Valpiani can help ropers and riders get back in the saddle pain free and compete as they once were so they don’t have to miss out on the best years of their life.
Attendees of the National Team Roping Finale, ropers, riders, and athletes will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Michael Valpiani and his team from the Better Life Treatment Center in-person during the weekend event for Q & A and helpful information relating to their specific problems.
Event: National Team Roping Finale
Date: March 4th – 9th, 2019
Event Location: Rancho Rio 1325 N Tegner St, Wickenburg, AZ
Booth location: Better Life Stem Cell Booth, Dr. Michael Valpiani and team
Dr. Michael Valpiani
Better Life Stem Cell Center
+1 702-308-6882
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.