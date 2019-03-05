ROPERS AND RIDERS CAN LIVE PAIN FREE

World renowned doctor helps patients get back in the saddle without missing the best years of their competitive life.

Competitive athletes and those suffering, can live pain free again using cutting edge treatments. Especially ropers, riders, and rodeo athletes who experience pain and suffering from their lifestyle. ” — Dr. Michael Valpiani

WICKENBURG, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Team Roping (NTR) is honored to announce that Dr. Michael Valpiani MD with the Better Life Stem Cell Center ,world renowned doctor and expert in the field of pain management, will be in attendance at the National Team Roping Finale this weekend.For over 20 years Dr. Valpiani has been at the forefront of pain management with cutting edge treatments which can help competitive athletes and those suffering, live pain free again. Especially ropers, riders, and rodeo athletes who experience pain and suffering from their lifestyle.Dr Valpiani specializes in treating ropers, riders, and those with a rodeo lifestylewho suffer from ongoing injury and pain.After many years of practicing traditional medicine, Dr. Valpiani grew tired of just treating chronic symptoms. The constant merry-go-round of pills and tests, injections and surgery, but no real improvement in patients’ problems.What is stem cell therapy Stem cells are the basic building blocks of human tissue, having the ability to repair, rebuild, and rejuvenate tissues in the body. When disease or injury occurs, stem cells respond to specific signals from the damaged tissue, starting the healing process by releasing healing growth factors.Dr. Valpiani can help ropers and riders get back in the saddle pain free and compete as they once were so they don’t have to miss out on the best years of their life.Attendees of the National Team Roping Finale, ropers, riders, and athletes will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Michael Valpiani and his team from the Better Life Treatment Center in-person during the weekend event for Q & A and helpful information relating to their specific problems.Event: National Team Roping FinaleDate: March 4th – 9th, 2019Event Location: Rancho Rio 1325 N Tegner St, Wickenburg, AZBooth location: Better Life Stem Cell Booth, Dr. Michael Valpiani and team



