CareRite Centers Celebrates Social Workers Alongside Girl Scout Troop 844

Girl Scout Troop 844 sharing their appreciation for social workers with CareRite Centers at Entercom Communications Studio in New York City Artwork created by member of Troop 844 thanking social workers Troop 844 idolizing their inspirational figures at Entercom Communications Studio in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers partnered with Girl Scout Troop 844 in celebration of Social Work Month 2019. Observed in March, Social Work Month highlights the selfless acts of kindness social work professionals offer daily to those in need. CareRite Centers recognizes the time and commitment made by social workers every day and has partnered with Girl Scout Troop 844 to allow them to share how and why social workers are so uniquely special to them.“My social worker was there for me and my mom when my grandma got sick,” said one member of Troop 844. “I love my social worker because she helped me through a tough time,” offered another. Members of Girl Scout Troop 844 shared their stories of personal triumph in a humble showcase of devotion and appreciation at the Entercom Communications office in New York City.As March is also National Women’s History Month, CareRite Centers and their partner, Entercom, proudly welcomed Troop 844 for a day of inspiration and highlighting personal growth, showcasing that with hard work and dedication, the dreams of these young girls can come true and that anything is possible. A portion of Troop 844’s mission is the establishment of friendship within the community. Through acts of giving back to the community, the members of the troop experience the good that is to be had by such noble actions.This annual partnership allows the CareRite Centers organization to support those in the community by providing youth an opportunity to accomplish their goals and live their dreams.Each year CareRite Centers teams up with a local Girl Scout Troop in need and deserving of a large cookie order; over 1,800 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were ordered by the CareRite Centers Network to support Troop 844. Troop 844, similar to the vision of CareRite Centers, is dedicated to philanthropy, acts of kindness, and community service for the greater good. Proceeds from this order will allow Troop 844 to reach and accomplish new goals, along with beginning new adventures.“As a proud employer of hundreds of social workers across the nation, CareRite Centers takes immense pride in highlighting those in the field of social services. Each year we have the opportunity to showcase our incredible social workers both within our centers and out in the community. The young girls of Troop 844 are a special and talented group of inspiring minds. As an organization, we are honored to celebrate our youth who will go on to lead in the coming future,” beamed Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding & Experience for CareRite Centers.Throughout the month of March, CareRite Centers across the nation will celebrate and recognize social workers in the community. The month-long celebration will lead up to the network’s national celebration of National Nursing Home Week 2019 in May.As reflected in CareRite Center’s mission statement, their “employees are the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion” they are committed to.CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.CareRite Centers, LLC180 Sylvan AvenueSecond Floor, Suite 4Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632



