KDG offering financial process optimization

Bookkeeping, financial reporting, and Quickbooks migration now available from KDG.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning business process and consulting team at KDG is now offering financial process optimization for businesses around the country.

“Our team is made up of accountants, software developers, business consultants, and IT professionals,” explains Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We have the team, technology, and resources to do what an average accounting firm cannot.”

In addition to normal bookkeeping tasks like expense reporting, accounts receivable/payable, compliance, and more, KDG also offers comprehensive migration solutions and custom financial reporting.

A certified Zoho Books partner, KDG can migrate businesses away from Quickbooks, Peachtree, and other online tools and toward Zoho Books, which boasts a suite of dozens of integrations for business, customer relations, and project management.

“Why should a business have several tools and processes when they can have one tool that talks to and syncs with billing software, project management tools, and a client portal?” adds David.

More streamlined data also enables KDG’s custom software development team to develop custom reports for maximum visibility.

“High-quality reports begin with high-quality books,” says David. “We will be a business’s total partner through every facet of their financial process.”

To learn more about financial process optimization, contact KDG by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.