Lerner & Rowe® Support MAM’s Fifth Annual Golf Classic & Their Efforts to Aid Arizona Military Servicemembers

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys proudly supports MAM’s Fifth Annual Golf Classic to benefit Arizona active military servicemembers and their families.

Supporting MAM's Fifth Annual Golf Classic is just one of many ways Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys support local military personnel and their families.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is proud to announce their support of Military Assistance Mission’s (MAM’s) Fifth Annual Golf Classic. The golf classic is to be hosted at the prestigious Gainey Ranch Golf Club (7600 E Gainey Club Dr., Scottsdale, AZ., 85358) on Friday, May 10, 2019. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., shotgun start occurs at 8:00 a.m., and a luncheon with awards ceremony follows. Proceeds raised will further MAM’s mission to provide financial and morale aid to current Arizona active duty military, their families, and Post 9/11 Purple Heart Recipients, regardless of overseas deployment status.

This fundraiser holds extra meaning for Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys since attorney Kevin Rowe serves on MAM’s board of directors.

“Supporting MAM's Fifth Annual Golf Classic is just one of many ways we show our support of local military personnel and their families,” shared Kevin Rowe, ESQ. “Our law firm also provides U.S. soldier’s with legal representation for Iraq War Fund lawsuits and 3M military earplugs hearing loss lawsuits. These two lawsuits came about as a result of others choosing to disregard the well-being of our soldiers. In turn, we strongly believe in protecting their rights and seeking justice on their behalf.“

Interested in joining Lerner and Rowe for a fun day of golf while supporting U.S. troops at one of Phoenix’s most prestigious private golf courses? Then pre-register today at azmam.org/golfclassic. You can also contact Tyler Fite for more specific details regarding MAM’s Fifth Annual Golf Classic via email at tyler@azmam.org, or by phone at 602-246-6429.

More About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

