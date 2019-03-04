MATTRESS WAREHOUSE ANNOUNCES EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH BEDGEAR

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse ( sleephappens.com ) is excited to announce the extended partnership with the fast-growing Performance® brand BEDGEAR®.Included in this extended partnership is the introduction of the M3® Launchpad, the world’s only modular mattress. Created with airflow throughout the mattress, the M3 is a revolution within the traditional mattress industry. It offers visibility to every layer of the bed and is designed to evolve with changing sleep patterns, physical conditions and seasons. The rollout commences with 18 Mattress Warehouse locations in the mid-Atlantic region and features an interactive configurator wall, which guides consumers through the simple process of building their personalized bed in the first omnichannel shopping experience within the mattress gallery.The BEDGEAR M3 features four options of individualized support, ranging from very firm to very plush. Its internal Independent Suspension™ units provide a perfect fit and ideal comfort choice for each sleeper, including a seamless feel across two different selections for both sides of the bed. The M3’s cover can be easily unzipped to reveal its Independent Suspension units, which can be changed throughout the lifetime of the mattress, adapting to the owners’ needs by creating a softer or harder feel. A key benefit to the unique modularity of the M3 is that its components can be easily recycled, reducing the impact of the mattress industry on the environment through a decrease in landfill waste.“BEDGEAR has built a reputation as the leader of innovation and design and our M3 represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of the mattress industry. We are transforming the way customers find their fit and shop for a mattress. There’s no innovation to another bed-in-a-box; this is the first mattress created that lets you get your personalized support – people are tired of compromising their comfort,” states Eugene Alletto, Founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. “The Washington Redskins chose the M3 as the mattress they’re using to recover and rebuild this off-season and now, with the support of Mattress Warehouse, we’re able to create access to the M3 for this region’s active community of consumers who want to do more and be more engaged in the world. Together, we are changing how consumers are able to shop for and think about sleep.”Mattress Warehouse shoppers can fully explore how the M3 matches their lifestyle by entering the M3 sleep pods found in select Mattress Warehouse stores. The power base enclosed within the pod moves to a zero-gravity position to demonstrate the M3’s highly adaptive build and lets the shopper experience the bed exactly the way they can enjoy it at home.“Mattress Warehouse strongly believes in finding every customer’s perfect match when it comes to their sleep support needs. The addition of the M3 and M3 sleep pods complements our existing bedMATCH diagnostic technology in fitting shoppers with the right mattress for them,” said Bill Papettas, President of Mattress Warehouse. “Having successfully sold BEDGEAR’S Performance pillows for the last year, we’re excited to now enhance the shopping experience with the M3 as a unique way to suit individual preferences of our shoppers.”About Mattress Warehouse:Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American mattress retailer with more than 250 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for the past 30 years, the Mattress Warehouse mission is to provide each customer with best overall sleep experience through quality products at the best possible price. Their bedMATCH diagnostic system ensures a relaxed and educational buying process resulting in the right mattress for each individual, every time.About BEDGEAR:Sleep was boring until 2009 when BEDGEAR® redefined sleep as an activity with their patented air flow layers and the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, which create a more engaged and connected population. As the only brand of Performance®, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses in 2011, providing consumers with 100% of their total sleep comfort, based on each individual’s sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is proud to manufacture in the USA and focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. The M3 launchpad, introduced in late 2018, was selected as Popular Science’s Invention of the Year. Since inception, BEDGEAR has partnered with professional athletes and become the choice of more than 15 professional and Olympic sports teams, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. The brand currently features over 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders that sleep on personalized fit products as part of their training regimens. BEDGEAR has become an iconic American brand that has grown beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of world peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.



