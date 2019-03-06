National Black Chamber of Commerce Trade Mission To Colombia

The NBCC & Comfandi (Colombia) Sign A MOU In Washington, DC Office

A series of events and activities conceived as a part of a long-term strategy to engage national, and domestic economies in commerce - March 25 - 30, 2019

The NBCC has been producing Trade Missions since November 1999 when 84 members traveled to Rio De Janeiro and documented over $30 million in new business.” — Harry C. Alford

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) announces its trade mission to Santiago de Cali, Colombia during March 25 – 30, 2019. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with Comfandi who works for the sustainable development of the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to understand the Santiago de Cali social and economic context direct from the local authorities.All businesses of any industry are welcome to attend.Cali is the ideal location for the establishment of Information Technology and Shared Services Centers. The Zonamerica is the first Service Free Trade Zone in Colombia. It is a 38-hectare project that seeks to generate more than 17,000 jobs. The Business Matchmaker provides an opportunity to meet face to face with local businesses.The Colombia Trade Mission will strengthen links and enhance business cooperation, economic and trade relations between the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa. The trade mission brings together the Federal, State, Municipal, and Territorial interests of the public, private and civil societies interacting to implement coordinated series of activities for the common goal. A concept to intersect the key elements of economic development with a focused mission of “economic empowerment, through entrepreneurial pursuits”. This event is a prototype for the Diaspora’s emerging markets and supports the management of productive projects, redefines the vocation of ecotourism, fishing and the environment of territory. The NBCC has been producing Trade Missions since November 1999 when 84 members traveled to Rio De Janeiro and documented over $30 million in new business. Now, in 2019, we will take it to a new and more intense level. By expanding new markets for our members, there will be more opportunities for growth and innovation.If you are interested in attending the Colombia Trade Mission then please click here , there is still time to submit your business profile.About the Organization:The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora.



